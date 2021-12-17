CCPD steps up traffic plan for busy holiday shopping weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hopefully, you’ve already gotten most of your holiday shopping done.

Because you can expect a lot of last-minute shoppers at the mall and other shopping centers this weekend.

The Corpus Christi Police Department is ready to handle the increased traffic.

They've had holiday traffic plans in place since last month.

These include placing extra officers in the field.

And don't expect the increased enforcement to go away after Christmas.

Officers tell us they extra support will remain in place through January.