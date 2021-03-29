CCPD: Shooting at sports bar leads to officer involved shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI ,Texas — Corpus Christi police say a man is dead following an overnight shooting at Rich's Billiards on Weber Road.

Police say the incident started around 2 a.m. Monday when a man opened fire, shooting two people.

Officers say the shooter fled the scene and was later spotted by officers near an apartment complex. Police say when approached, the shooter produced a gun and officers then opened fire. The shooter was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of the two people who were shot at Rich's Billiards is unknown.

Police say the officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

We'll have more information about this story when we learn about it.