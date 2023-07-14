CCPD searching for vehicle involved in shooting of motorcyclist in city's South Side

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking for a person or people involved in the shooting of a motorcyclist on Thursday night.

CCPD officials said the shooting happened at about 6:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of Dante Drive.

Officials told KRIS 6 News a car pulled up to the motorcyclist — a man in his 40s — and began to shoot.

The man was rushed to the hospital, but officials said he is expected to recover.

CCPD officials said the only information they have is that the vehicle driven by the possible shooter or shooters, is a white Buick.

Officials ask that those with any information call the Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

