CCPD searching for suspect in alleged bank robbery on city's West Side

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a bank on the city's West Side on Wednesday afternoon.

CCPD officials said the suspect went into a bank, located near the intersection of S. Port Avenue and Francis Street, at about 4:21 p.m., and allegedly gave a note to the bank teller, who then gave the suspect an unknown amount of money.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Officials said there were no injuries to report from the incident, and they are looking for the suspect.

They added they do not have a description of the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News, for updates.

