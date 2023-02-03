Watch Now
CCPD searching for missing Corpus Christi man

Patrick Harris, 36, has been missing since Jan. 20
Posted at 4:54 PM, Feb 03, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a missing man that was last seen on December 2022, near Airline and Williams.

According to a press release from CCPD, 39-year-old Patrick Harris was reported missing on Jan. 20 and was last seen on Dec. 23, 2022.

Harris is said to be about 185 pounds, 5 feet 9 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Call CCPD at (361) 886 - 2840 or (361) 886 - 2600 for any information relating to Harris or his whereabouts.

