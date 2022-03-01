Watch
CCPD searching for missing 21-year-old man

Corpus Christi Police Department
Michael Harding was last heard from on Dec. 10, 2021.
Michael Harding.png
Posted at 1:26 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 14:37:40-05

The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a person who was reported missing in January.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Blotter, Michael Harding, 21, was last heard from on Dec. 10, 2021.

On Jan. 29 of this year, Harding was reported missing by family members.

The blotter post states Harding is five-feet nine-inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Those with information can help in finding Harding can contact the CCPD directly at (361) 886-2840, or calling (361) 886-2600.

