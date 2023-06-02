Watch Now
CCPD searching for Corpus Christi man last seen May 4

Jesus Rodriguez missing person pic .png
Jesus Rodriquez, a missing homeless man who was last seen May 4
Posted at 5:22 PM, Jun 02, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Investigators are searching for a missing person, according to a press release from CCPD.

52-year-old Jesus Rodriguez was reported missing by family members on May 16 after last being seen on May 4.

Jesus was described as a Hispanic male standing at 5 feet 10 inches with brown hair and eyes. He is currently homeless.

To provide any information or sighting of Jesus, call CCPD at (361) 886-2600 or by dialing 911.

