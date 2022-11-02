CCPD responds to shooting involving father and son near Crossbill

A Corpus Christi man was arrested on Wednesday after officials said the man admitted he shot his own son.

Corpus Christi Police Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Crossbill in reference to a shooting at about 1:55 p.m. Wednesday.

CCPD Lt. Michael Pena said that when officers arrived at the scene, they contacted a man who told officials that he had shot his son.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and officials confirmed the son was shot once.

Pena said the cause of the incident is still unknown.

Pena said the father is about 66 years old, and the son is around 37 years old.

Officials are unsure if the father and son lived at the same residence.

The father is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Pena said. The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.