CCPD responds to reported shooting at Burger King on Old Brownsville Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is responding to a reported shooting at Burger King on the 5200 block of Brownsville Road.
The West Oso Superintendent told KRIS 6 News that all of the West Oso Independent School District campuses have been placed on lockdown, as a precaution.
Old Borwnsville Road is now closed as officials work the scene.
Information is limited, and KRIS 6 News has a crew at the scene to get more information.
This is a developing story, check back with Kris 6 News for updates.