CCPD responds to reported shooting at Burger King on Old Brownsville Road

Posted at 1:39 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 15:00:16-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas  — The Corpus Christi Police Department is responding to a reported shooting at Burger King on the 5200 block of Brownsville Road.

The West Oso Superintendent told KRIS 6 News that all of the West Oso Independent School District campuses have been placed on lockdown, as a precaution.

Old Borwnsville Road is now closed as officials work the scene.

Information is limited, and KRIS 6 News has a crew at the scene to get more information.

This is a developing story, check back with Kris 6 News for updates.

