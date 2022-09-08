CCPD responds to reported shooting at Burger King on Old Brownsville Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is responding to a reported shooting at Burger King on the 5200 block of Brownsville Road.

WATCH LIVE HERE

The West Oso Superintendent told KRIS 6 News that all of the West Oso Independent School District campuses have been placed on lockdown, as a precaution.

Old Borwnsville Road is now closed as officials work the scene.

Information is limited, and KRIS 6 News has a crew at the scene to get more information.

This is a developing story, check back with Kris 6 News for updates.