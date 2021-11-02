Watch
CCPD responds to shooting call near Moody High School

Jay Pena
Posted at 3:38 PM, Nov 02, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police are responding to a shooting call on the 1700 block of Hickory Place.

Moody High School, which is close by, was placed on lockdown shortly before 3:30 p.m. due to an incident in the neighborhood and off-campus, according to Brenda Barrera, the Moody High School Secretary.

CCISD Chief Kirby Warnke confirmed to KRIS 6 News that the school was on lockdown.

As of 3:41 p.m., Warnke says a suspect is in custody and operations are returning to normal.

This is a developing story.

Stick with KRIS 6 News for the latest updates.

