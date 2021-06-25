CCPD reports to a possible hostage situation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: 9:05 p.m. - Corpus Christi police tell us a man wanted in a kidnapping out of Oklahoma was spotted in Live Oak County.

A pursuit ensued ending at that restaurant at Agnes and Baldwin Blvd. The man ran into the restaurant with an infant child and a standoff with CCPD SWAT began.

It ended around 8:30 P.M. when the man shot himself.

He was rushed to Christus Spohn Shoreline.

His condition is not known at this time.

The child is safe tonight.

_____________________________________________

Corpus Christi police were called to the city's northwest side for hostage situation.

It began to unfold around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at a restaurant on the corner of Baldwin and Agnes.

SWAT officers were called out to the scene to take charge of the situation.

