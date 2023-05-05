CCPD: One person in custody after reports of shots fired near 1400 block of Corban Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has confirmed they have responded to a call of shots fired on Friday morning near the 1400 block of Corban Drive.

CCPD officials said they responded to the call at about 11:12 a.m.

One person involved in the shooting is in custody, while officials said they "have eyes" on a second person.

There are no injuries to report stemming from the shooting, officials said.

KRIS 6 News is sending a crew a to the scene to gather more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

