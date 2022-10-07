CCPD: One man dead, another arrested following shooting on Staples Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials said one man was arrested early Friday morning following a shooting on Staples Street that left one man dead.

Corpus Christi Police Department officials said in a release that at about 2:24 am Friday morning, officers responded to the 900 block of South Staples Street for a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 48-year-old man with "serious injuries."

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.

The CCPD arrested one man following the incident.

CCPD officials said the shooting was not a random act of violence, and the men involved knew each other.

According to the release, the man arrested is still being processed, and charges will be released at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.