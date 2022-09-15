CCPD: Multiple arrests made in anti-gambling operation; equipment and cash seized

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Detectives with the Corpus Christi Police Department's Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division served simultaneous search warrants at two different game rooms located on the city's south side on Wednesday, September 14.

According to a press release from CCPD, the search warrants resulted in the arrests of two men and three women on illegal gambling charges.

All five individuals were charged with Gambling Promotion, Keeping a Gambling Place, and Possession of a Gambling Device.

"As a result of the search, officers arrested 31-year-old Justin Cantu, 71-year-old Mary Galvan, 30-year-old Yvette Herrera, 57-year-old Concepcion Rosas, and 20-year-old Jaime Luqueno," said officials.

The Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division started investigating the establishment after receiving tips "which detailed illegal gambling occurring at game rooms located on the 4600 block of Kostoryz Road and on the 4700 block Kostoryz Road."

Police said 34 other people that were inside the game rooms were issued warning citations and released at the scene.

"Two other patrons were arrested for Outstanding Felony Warrants. During the search, Detectives seized gambling equipment, cash, and other evidence of illegal gambling," said investigators.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted the NVID Detectives, including the City of Corpus Christi Development Services, and investigators with the State of Texas Comptroller's Office, which regulates coin-operated machines.

"The Corpus Christi Police Department continues to collaborate with our local state and federal partners to investigate and combat illegal gambling," said officials.

Investigators said their mission is to reduce crime and improve the quality of life in the community.