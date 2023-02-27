CCPD: Motorcycle crash kills 67-year-old man Friday on Hwy 358

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 67-year-old motorcyclist is dead after crashing on State Highway 358 in Corpus Christi Friday night.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, a man operating a motorcycle lost control on the 4800 block of Hwy 358 ( SPID eastbound).

Officers were dispatched around 9:54 p.m. on February 24, 2023, for a single-vehicle motorcycle crash.

"Officers and Medics arrived and determined the 67-year-old male motorcycle operator was deceased at the scene," said officials.

"Witnesses told investigators that the motorcycle operator tried to make a lane change to take the Staples exit ramp and struck the concrete median between the exit ramp and highway," added officials.

A witness told the investigating officer that the motorcycle flipped before coming to a rest on the exit ramp.

The 67-year-old man's identity has not been released yet, pending an autopsy from the Corpus Christi Medical Examiner's Office.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

