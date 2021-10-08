CCPD: Man crashes motorcycle after trying to flee from police

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is facing serious charges after police said he took off after police pulled him over.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Airport Road and Morgan Avenue.

According to police, they tried to pull over a man on a motorcycle, however, the motorcyclist took off at a high rate of speed to avoid police.

The motorcyclist then collided into a pole a couple of yards along Airport Road. The suspect then tried to flee officers on foot after the crash. He was later detained and was checked out by medics at the scene.

Police said they arrested 21-year-old Daniel Ramos for evading arrest using a vehicle, evading on foot.

Police said Ramos also had four outstanding warrants.