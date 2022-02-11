CCPD: Man arrested for theft, drugs; two additional arrests made on other charges

Three people were arrested after the Corpus Christi Police Department received a tip about a man selling a camper shell that had been removed from a stolen truck, that was reported on Feb. 6.

According to the CCPD blotter, 40-year-old Charles Slade was charged with theft and possession of controlled substance, after the CCPD was able to locate and recover the camper shell at the 1400 block of Clare drive.

The stolen truck was also recovered on the 1000 block of Mclver street.

46-year-old Patrick Watkins and 35-year-old Jessica Schulz were also arrested.

Watkins was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, while Schulz was charged with an outstanding warrant for larceny out of Nueces County.

Schulz provided a false name to officers and was subsequently charged with failure to identify as a fugitive.