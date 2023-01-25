CCPD: Man arrested for possession of over 20 pounds of THC products, guns and cash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department recently executed a search warrant that led to the discovery of more than 20 pounds of THC related products, guns and cash.

According to a release from the CCPD, 20-year-old Quy Nguyen was arrested at the 7500 block of Woolridge Road after a "months-long undercover investigation," on Jan. 20.

"During the search of the residence investigators seized 13.8 pounds of hydroponic marijuana, 5.5 pounds of THC oil, 2.2 pounds of THC butter and four firearms," the release states.

Officials also seized three vehicles and more than $67,000 from the residence, "which are believed to be proceeds from drug dealing."

The drugs had a combined street value of about $233,894, the release states.

Nguyen will face felony charges of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

"The large amount of seized drugs, cash and weapons suggests this residence was a large-scale supplier of narcotics within Corpus Christi," the release states.

