CCPD: Man arrested for murder on Lawton Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 38-year-old man was arrested for murder on Wednesday evening, following an investigation by the Corpus Christi Police Department.

According to the CCPD blotter, Jerry Griffin was arrested on Wednesday, following an incident from one day prior.

Police said on Tuesday night at about 10:40 p.m., they responded to a call for a man down on the 2800 block of Lawton Street.

When officers arrived on-scene, they found a 27-year-old man with sever trauma.

The blotter states police attended to the man until EMS arrived, at which point they pronounced the man dead.

During an investigation into the man's death, detectives determined the unattended death to be a homicide.

Officials were then able to identify and later secure an arrest warrant for Griffin.

On Wednesday at about 5:45 p.m., officers and SWAT returned to the same block on Lawton and found Griffin hiding inside a home.

Griffin was arrested and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

