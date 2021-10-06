CCPD: Man arrested after shooting wall at mental health center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating a shooting that took place at the Behavior Health Center of Nueces County. 1630 S. Brownlee Blvd., that led to the arrest of the suspect.

Police say the suspect was in an office talking to a doctor Wednesday morning when he fired a round from his weapon, missing the doctor who was able to make it out safely.

The shot did hit the wall and police found a hole in the wall.

Police have arrested the man.

We'll have more on this breaking story as we learn about it.

