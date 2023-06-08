CCPD looking to ID person possibly connected to copper wire thefts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking to identify a person possibly connected to a string of metal thefts that happened in May and June.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department blotter, officers have been called to the 400 block of Hereford Road multiple times for several copper wires thefts.

Those with any information can call CCPD at (361) 886-2840 or contact Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS or submit information online.

