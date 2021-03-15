Menu

CCPD looking into weekend assault at popular children's park

Photo: Corpus Christi Police Department patch (Courtesy Corpus Christi Police Department Facebook page)
Posted at 4:00 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 18:34:06-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police say they are looking into a fight that took place over the weekend at a popular children's park.

According to police, the assault happened at Cole Park Saturday evening.

Police added that one of the parties contacted the police department and generated a report for the offense.

Police added the parties did know each other prior to the fight.

Officers stated they would like to thank the members of the community who stepped in and separated the two females.

