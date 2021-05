CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police need your help in locating a missing 50-year-old man.

Eddie DeLeon was reported missing by his family on April 30. He was last seen in the 2300 block of Airline.

DeLeon is 5-foot-6 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He also has a portrait tattoo on his forearm.

If you have any information that could help find DeLeon, you're urged to call police at 361 886-2600.