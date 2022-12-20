CCPD: Local man arrested, charged for aggravated assault on CCPD officer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local man was arrested on aggravated assault on a peace officer charges on Friday night, after he allegedly fired multiple shots at a Corpus Christi police vehicle.

According to a release from the CCPD, 21-year-old John Vasquez was arrested on multiple charges following an incident that ended on the 4600 block of Corona Drive.

At about 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 16, CCPD officers were "flagged down" in the area of Holly Road and Everhart Road by residents who said they saw a silver vehicle with a broken back windshield, "pointing a weapon at others."

Officers found the vehicle in the area of Everhart Road and Shea Parkway.

The release states when the CCPD officers approached the vehicle, "the suspect pointed a handgun out the window and fired several rounds in the direction of the fully marked police unit."

Officials attempted to stop the two men inside the vehicle, but they drove away and later crashed into a curb.

The driver and the passenger then made an attempt to flee the scene on foot, but were immediately arrested.

Officials found a handgun on scene, along with shell casings inside the vehicle, the release states.

Vasquez is being charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, evading in a vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

The passenger of the vehicle, 21-year-old Christian Trevino, was arrested on charges of evading on foot and public intoxication.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the CCPD is asking anyone with more information on the case to contact them at (361) 886-2840. Those wanting to remain anonymous may also contact Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online here.

