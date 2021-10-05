CCPD hosting 'Woman in Policing' seminar

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is inviting people to another seminar designed to educate women on a career in law enforcement.

The two-hour seminar is meant to help interested applicants understand the ins and outs of policing, the application process, salary, benefits, and more.

In April of 2021, the police department had 70 women on the force. Officials say they are always looking to add more women to their team.

The event takes place Wednesday, Oct. 8 at the Corpus Christi Police Department Training Center located at 4510 Corona Drive.

Those interested in attending can email imeldab@cctexas.com or call 361-826-2978.

More information about applying to work for the Corpus Christi Police Department can be found here.

