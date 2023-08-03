CCPD Chief Warnke, CCISD music teachers perform live at CCISD Convocation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As all teachers and staff for Corpus Christi Independent School District prepared for their annual CCISD Convocation on Wednesday morning, they were treated to a special performance by District 361 and the First in Class Brass.

Its members include 12 different musicians from various background, including CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke. He showed off his pipes will belting out "Uptown Funk" during the concert.

In the past Chief Warnke provided DJ services for convocation. But this year they asked for a band instead. So he put one together for the occasion.

"I said (to city organizers), if we're going to get a band, we're going to get some talent from CCISD and put together a band of all bands," he said. "And thats what we did."

Most of the members are music educators from the school district.

Santos Cantu, the choir director for Driscoll Middle School, brought a little Tejano twist into the performance by singing "Desvelado" by Bobby Pulido.

His love for performing music, as well as the other members of the group, really shone on the stage.

"It's awesome, I love it. We all gig (perform) on the side so its really fun for us," Cantu said. "My students will probably (say) "Wow Mr. Cantu you're super cheesy" but maybe they'll think its cool."

Despite the group only being together for about a week, they had a lot of fun showing off their musical skills to the audience.

"I'm hoping we are invited back," Chief Warnke said. "Its a great bunch of people, very talented and I'm really glad we got together for today."

