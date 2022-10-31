Watch Now
CCPD bust on city's South Side uncovers nearly $200,000 in illegal drugs

Drugs, guns, and cash were seized by police from a South Side home

A months-long investigation ended Friday afternoon with a raid at a home on Leslie Lane.

Police found ten and a half pounds of cocaine, nearly one pound of methamphetamine, 26 pounds of hydroponic marijuana, a quarter ounce of crack, and other illegal drugs inside - all with a street value of nearly $200,000.

More -than $8,000 in cash was also seized.

A semi-automatic rifle, five handguns, and body armor were also sized.

47-year-old Reynaldo Garcia and 71-year-old Beatrice Mendoza were arrested on drug charges.

