CCPD asks people to be patient, safe on the road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Police Department urges drivers to be safe and citizens to be patient in the next few days.

The first named storm of the season is growing in the Gulf of Mexico. Even though it is expected to hit Mexico's east coast, the Coastal Bend will see its effects in the form of heavy rain.

With the impending weather, the Corpus Christi Police Department is preparing to take several calls for service, but they want the public to understand there will be delays in getting to those calls.

They urge the public to be patient and drivers to stay safe.

If you must get out in these conditions, they ask that you remember:

