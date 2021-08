CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police say an unfortunate accident claimed the life of a 53-year-old man.

The incident happened in the 500 block of Princess Drive around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the 53-year-old man was pinned by construction equipment after he backed into an old pool.

When medics got there, they determined the mas was already dead at the scene.

Investigators said the occurrence appears to be an accident.