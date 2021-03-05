CCPD: 18-wheeler snags power lines, causes power outage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police say an 18-wheeler caused a power outage after it snagged a couple of power lines.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Everhart Road and SPID.

According to police at the scene, they received a call of a major traffic crash near the busy intersection and discovered an 18-wheeler with a couple of power lines on top of the cab and trailer.

The incident caused many homes and businesses to lose power on the city's South Side.

Police said the driver of the truck was not injured, and AEP workers were trying to restore the electricity.

AEP workers told police that it could take a couple of hours to turn the power back on.