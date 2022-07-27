CCISD made an unwritten rule official Monday, requiring all classroom doors to be locked during the school day.

“While we implemented an ‘if it can be locked, it should be locked’ procedure in 2013 following the Sandy Hook tragedy, it was important to take the extra step to formally include it in our policies,” said CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke in a news release.

The new policy now states:

“To ensure a safe learning environment for all students and staff, all classrooms/instructional areas will be closed and locked during the instructional day. The requirement is inclusive of, and shall apply to, all classrooms in use by substitute teachers.”

Superintendent Roland Hernandez stated in the release that making locked doors part of the district's official policy conveys the importance of how a simple step is vital to protecting students and staff.

“I am proud of our employees for taking the initiative to seek ways we can continue to foster safety in our district,” Hernandez said. “Together, we can be prepared and look forward to the new school year.”