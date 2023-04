CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of applause could be heard coming from Veterans Memorial High School Wednesday evening. The CCISD held their teacher of the year assembly. 57 teachers from the district were recognized.

Among those honored include the elementary teacher of the year, Christina Carillo of Luther Jones Elementary, and the secondary teacher of the year, Dr. Cynthia Hopkins of Kaffie Middle School.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.