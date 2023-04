CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a lot of child's play on display over at Veterans Memorial High School Tuesday evening when CCISD held their multimedia fair.

It was a chance for students ranging from Pre-K to 12 Grade to show off their skills when it comes to technology.

Over 500 students participated in the event. This is the 9th year the district has put on the Multimedia Fair.

