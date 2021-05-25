CCISD receives huge donation of hand sanitizer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The United Way of The Coastal Bend is handing out 24,000 bottles of hand sanitizer.

Today it donated 14,000 bottles to Corpus Christi ISD. That's enough for every student at a Title One school in the district to get their own bottle of sanitizer.

The United Way will provide more than 24,000 bottles to 15 area non-profits including the Boy Scouts of America – South Texas Council, CASA of Kleberg County (Brush Country CASA), Corpus Christi Hope House, Corpus Christi Literacy Council, The Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse-Coastal Bend, Family Counseling Service, Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas, Greenwood-Molina Children's Center, Habitat for Humanity-Corpus Christi, HALO-Flight, Mary McLeod Bethune Early Childhood Development Nursery, Mission of Mercy, R.E.A.L. (Rural Economic Assistance League), San Patricio Adult Literacy Council, and Youth Odyssey.

Walgreens donated 50,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the United Way. It is looking for other local groups that would benefit from a donation of hand sanitizer.