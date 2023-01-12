CCISD named one of five state finalists in H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District has a lot to celebrate as they returned to school after their Winter Break.

CCISD was named one of five state finalists in the prestigious H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards.

According to officials, with an enrollment of more than 33,000, CCISD is an honoree in the large district category.

“We are delighted to see our staff and students’ dedication recognized at such a high level,” said Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez. “It is truly an honor to be named a finalist and to be recognized by H-E-B, a longstanding supporter of public education.”

The winners of the prestigious award will be announced at the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards ceremony on Sunday, April 30. The winning large district will receive $100,000.

H-E-B Excellence in Education’s School District Award is primarily based on student achievement through innovative programs, parent and community involvement, and development opportunities for teachers and administrators.

H-E-B has awarded more than $13 million to Texas teachers, principals, public school districts, school boards, and early childhood facilities since their awards program began in 2002.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I want to share our excitement in learning our district has achieved state recognition,” said Board President Don Clark. “Honors such as this one demonstrate the positive impact that public education has in our community and in districts throughout the state and nation. We are truly ‘CCISD Proud’ to see our district in the spotlight.”