CCISD encourages parents to begin registration for upcoming school year

CORPUS CHRISIT, Texas — Today is the first day new and returning students can register with the Corpus Christi Independent School District. The District said it wants parents to plan ahead as new programs are being welcomed for the 2022-2023 school year.

One of the new programs is Mary Carroll High School's Maritime Studies, which teaches students basic safety skills needed to work in the industry. Carroll will also have another program teaching interested students the science of dentistry.

As part of a collaboration with Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, there will be changes to CCISD's Early Childhood Development Center, which will now be Pre-K to 4 year olds.

What do CCISD families need to know?

Over the course of this week, the District said families will receive a registration code via email. Once you've received it, CCISD is asking you to make sure all of your child's information is up-to-date before the first day of school.

If you have any questions or need help with registration you can text or call CCISD at 361 695-7242. For more information on registration click here.

First day of school is August 9.

