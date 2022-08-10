CCISD elementary was without air conditioning for first day of school.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Repairs at Dawson Elementary left some students without air conditioning in their classrooms. A total of six classrooms were affected.

Corpus Christi Independent School District officials said crews were working to restore AC in the rooms. Steps were also taken to address the situation.

Doors to those six classrooms were left open to allow air condition from the hallways to reach those rooms. The school also placed large fans to maximize ventilation.

Parents like Karen Massey said school personnel informed parents of the situation as they dropped off their kids Tuesday morning.

“As long as they’re staying hydrated and they have some breeze and stuff coming, they’re going to be good," Massey said. "From what I understand, they are regulating the temperatures just making sure that they are staying within a reasonable temperature."

CCISD officials said there were officers on site to provide security while the classroom doors remained open.

Dora Trammell, who happened to be picking up her granddaughter from school, noticed repairs taking place on the first day of school and believes the district should have taken steps to ensure the AC would be available in all classrooms.

"I think that they should’ve check this last week and make sure that the AC was working properly,” said Trammell.

Indoor temperatures in the affected classrooms were monitored throughout the day averaging 75 degrees, until the air conditioning was restored to all areas around 2 pm.