CCISD educators surprised with $123,000 in grants

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday, some Corpus Christi Independent School District teachers were surprised when, in total, they received $123,000 in grants for their creative programs.

The Corpus Christi Education Foundation presented 62 ‘Grants For World-Class Schools’ checks to educators at different schools in the district.

“They’re getting money that’s not funded by the district, and so we are kind of a partner with the district, being the Corpus Christi Education Foundation," chairperson Gina Prince said. "So, we are very excited to be distributing these grants to these deserving, passionate educators.”

Teachers were chosen based on their desire to provide engaging learning experiences for their students in and outside of the classroom.

“I’m excited, and I’m probably going to be more excited when I see the look on their faces when they get to actually go in and experience the room,” Tiffany Montez said.

Montez, a special-education department chair, will use the grant money for a sensory room for her students with autism.

“Some of the autism behaviors, they are at risk at hurting themselves," Montez said. "So, calming them down the fastest we can and the safest that we can is important. These rooms distract sometimes from the behavior.”

Chairs on the foundation said the majority of the money for the grants was raised though sponsors that attend the State of the District event.

“We don’t necessarily always have the same resources that other schools do, so I know these grants are a huge opportunity for our students, teachers, everyone to kind of get different stuff that’s always on their wish list,” said Cunningham Middle School at South Park Principal Rachel Keff.

ln the 2020-2021 school year, the foundation awarded more than $200,000 in grants and scholarships to CCISD students and teachers.