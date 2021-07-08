CCISD cancels summer schools classes for Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District has announced it will cancel summer school today due to the inclement weather and flooding.

If your child is present please proceed to the campus to pick them up if it is safe to do so. If you are unable to pick up your child at this time we will keep them until dismissal.

For students who ride the bus and who are unable to be picked up at this time, the afternoon bus routes will run as usual.

Summer school classes will resume on Monday.