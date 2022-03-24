CCISD announces winners for the 2021-22 Partners in Education awards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District hosted their Partners in Education Recognition and awards ceremony on Thursday.

The winners of the 2021-2022 Partners in Education awards were announced during a luncheon at the Ortiz International Center.

During the ceremony, CCISD acknowledges local businesses, organizations and individuals that financially support the ISD.

A release states that this year’s Partnership Of The Year Award goes to Plato’s Closet.

The CCISD, also recognized, Jacob Gonzalez with the James A. Ragan Youth Leadership Award. This award is given to a student who volunteers and serves the community in name of the school district.

Recognition for: Partnerships Advocate award, Community Role Model & Volunteerism award, Student Support for Achievement award, and Service Learning for Achievement award were also given.

Here are additional names of the recipients, businesses, and organizations, that received awards:

John and Tina Leeman – Partnerships Advocate Award

Stefanie Ediger – Community Role Model & Volunteerism Award

Miller Alumni – Student Support for Achievement Award

Driscoll Children’s Hospital – Service Learning for Achievement Award

Superintendent Doctor Roland Hernandez and Jane D. Bell, President of the CCISD Board of Trustees, had the chance to thank everyone for their outstanding work and support.