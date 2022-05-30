CCISD addresses campus safety for final week of school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District released a statement on Monday to address the end of the school year, and the potential for "year-end threats, rumors or pranks."

"Unfortunately, the end of each school year tends to bring an increase in comments, rumors and pranks intended to disrupt the school setting," it stated in a news release Monday. "In light of the recent tragedy in Uvalde, such actions are especially hurtful."

The release states that the district takes all threats seriously.

"While we cannot always share details of these investigations, threats of any kind will not be tolerated and can have serious consequences, including suspension, expulsion and/or criminal charges," the release reads.

According to the statement, high school seniors who participate in such pranks or rumors "may lose the privilege of attending their graduation ceremony."

Veterans Memorial posted changes to its procedure for the last week of school, stating students only will be allowed to enter campus through the Cimmaron entrance. Students who ride the bus will be dropped off on the Lipes Boulevard side.

The post also states that backpacks and bags will not be allowed on campus this week.

The district states that it encourages parents and guardians to talk with their children about what they or others post or see online.

"Discuss the seriousness of pranks and discourage spreading rumors or sharing unverified information," the release states.

While other districts have decided to end their school year after the Uvalde mass school shooting, CCISD plans to keep to its original calendar.

"We recognize that many working families are counting on schools to be open for the remaining days of the school year," the release states. "Additionally, we know that maintaining routines can provide comfort during difficult times."

It also states that it plans increase law enforcement numbers in the district and at graduations.

Parents with questions can either contact their child's campus during regular business hours, or contact the district by texting (361) 600-3691.

