CCISD 2023-24 budget includes employee raises; free meals to continue at district

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School Districrt Board of Trustees recently approved the budget for the 2023-24 school year that includes raises and stipends for employees, but does come with a deficit increase.

According to a release from the CCISD, the $332.5 million package was unanimously approved at a special board meeting on Monday morning.

"We are grateful to our board for approving raises and stipends that reward our dedicated employees while keeping our district fiscally healthy,” CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez said in the release. “We remain hopeful that our state representatives will help us add to these measures to ensure wages keep pace with inflation and honor the important work of public education.”

The release states the raises will affect hourly staff, teachers and administrators, respectively.

"Teachers, nurses, librarians and counselors with zero through five years of service will receive a 1 percent raise, with more experienced employees in this category seeing a 1.5 percent increase," the release states. "Administrators will get a percent raise as well."

According to the release, the district increased starting wages for hourly staff to $13 an hour, while auxiliary employees will see a 50 cent increase per hour.

As for the stipends, the district states in the release eligible employees will get three, one-time stipends:



$500 stipend in September

One percent stipend in November

and a three percent stipend in June.

The three percent stipend is Teacher Retirement System eligible, the release states.

"The stipends will be funded using ESSER dollars," the release states. "In CCISD, raises and stipends are calculated using the midpoint of an employee’s salary range."

Karen Griffith, CCISD Deputy Superintendent of Business and Support Services, presented a balanced budget for food services at the meeting on Monday.

According to the release, the district has seen an increase in meals served.

"The district will continue to be classified as a Community Eligibility Provision district, meaning breakfast and lunch will continue to be served to all students at no charge," the release states.

The districts deficit increased for the next school year to $25.8 million.

However, the district states rating agencies "continue to express confidence in CCISD, due in part to the district’s long-established practice of keeping ample funds in reserve."

Although the budget has been approved, the district states in the release that there is still room for changes to be made given what could happen for educators during the next legislative session.

"Should the 88th Legislature include raises for school district employees among special session items, the district would return to the school board with budget amendments," the release states.

The CCISD will be closed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday for an employee appreciation luncheon and then close for the summer.

Offices will reopen on July 5.

