CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A rough landing by a small airplane shut down one of the runways at Corpus Christi International Airport this afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a small single-engine plane had an electrical problem as the pilot was coming in for a landing.

The landing gear on the aircraft didn't engage correctly and as a result, the plane went off the runway and ended up in the grass.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, was not hurt.