CCFD working to control fire at File Pro building on Lipan Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department is working to contain a fire at the File Pro building on Lipan Street.

CCFD officials said the fire started after 3 p.m. and activated the sprinkler system in the building.

There is a lot of smoke in the area and File Pro employees have been evacuated from the building.

Officials said one firefighter did suffer from heat exhaustion and is being treated for his injuries.

CCFD officials added there are multiple fire crews at the site and firefighters are on the roof working on putting out the fire, while they figure out how to get into the building.

