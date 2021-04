CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Fire Department officials said a fire was sparked late Wednesday morning when several people were working with a generator at Greenwood Drive and Tarlton Street.

The fire got out of control and destroyed a detached shed and damaged a home after flames spread there.

One man suffered minor burns, but refused medical treatment.

Although fire department officials know the cause of the fire, they have a fire investigator at the scene.