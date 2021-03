CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire investigators are looking into what triggered a fire at a local nail salon.

It erupted around 8:30pm Monday at Gossip Nails and Spa. That business is located at the Shops At La Palmera Mall.

The business was closed at the time.

Fire officials tell us there was some damage to the business, and it is possible the business could be close on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.