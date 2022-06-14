CCFD holds graduation for 28 cadets

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday was a special day for cadets from the Corpus Christi Fire Department's 43rd Fire Academy.

A total of 28 cadets — four of which were women — received their official firefighter or paramedics badge in a graduation ceremony.

"We would love to see more women just in a male dominant career," graduate Rebecca Johnson said. "I feel like its challenging, absolutely, but it just proves we can do the job just like any man can. And we're all firefighters."

