CCFD, CCPD working on hazmat cleanup on IH 37 Northbound

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police and Fire departments are working to disperse a sizable traffic jam just outside the city.

A hazmat cleanup on IH 37 northbound at LaBonte Park towards San Antonio has caused traffic to grind to a halt and it might take awhile to get things moving normally again.

According to CCPD Senior Officer Antonio Contreras, the cause of the hazmat incident is unknown but it'll be a couple hours before cleanup is complete and traffic is opened back up.

Traffic is backed up on I-37 towards Corpus Christi and on I-77 towards Robstown. Traffic is down to one lane.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.