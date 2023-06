CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department is getting some reinforcements.

On Thursday 31 cadets walked the stage at the Selena Auditorium as part of the CCFD Fire Academy Graduation. Each cadet had to complete over 700 hours of fire training and over 1700 hours of paramedic training to graduate.

This was the 44th Corpus Christi Fire Academy class.

