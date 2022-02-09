Watch
CC Parks and Rec department to distribute Valentine's Day activity kits

CC Parks & Rec Department
CC Parks and Rec Department prepare to distribute Valentine's Day activity kits in upcoming drive-thru event.
Posted at 4:32 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 17:32:22-05

In an effort to "share the love" the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department is preparing to distribute 300 Valentine's Day activity kits for kids and teens alike on Friday, Feb. 11.

The Parks and Rec Dept. said in a release that the activity kits consist of 260 at-home activity kits for elementary-age children and 40 kits for teens, upon request.

The kits will include Valentine's goodies, Pop It fidget toys, activity books, crayons, games and snacks.

The kits are limited to one per person and the child or teen must be present to receive the kit.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Oso Recreation Center at 1111 Bernice Drive, or while supplies last.

For more information, visit the CC Parks and Rec website.

